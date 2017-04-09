OIC Secretary General due on 3-day visit

ISLAMABAD, April 9 (APP): Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen is arriving in Islamabad today (Sunday) on a three-day official visit.

During his stay, the Secretary General’s engagements include calls on the leadership and meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a press release issued here said.

The Secretary General will also visit headquarters of the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation in Islamabad.

“As founding member of the OIC, Pakistan plays an active role in the Organisation and supports all the legitimate causes of the Ummah. Pakistan also values the political and diplomatic support of the OIC and brotherly Muslim countries to the Kashmir cause,” the Foreign office said.