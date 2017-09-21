OIC Contact Group on Kashmir renews support to Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination

By Iftikhar Ali UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (APP) : Members of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on Kashmir Wednesday reaffirmed their complete solidarity with the “valiant ” Kashmiri people in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Meeting on the sidelines of the 72th session of UN General Assembly, they reaffirmed their resolve to remain the voice of the Kashmiri people at the international stage.

A communique issued after the meeting said that the conclusions, which were adopted, would be submitted for appropriate action by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, which will meet next week.

Chaired by Secretary General of the OIC, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, the meeting was attended by Recep Akdag, the Deputy Prime Minster of Turkey, Khawaja Muhmmad Asif, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Elmar Mammadyarov, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Abdallah al- Mouallimi, the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN, and Ambassador Boubacau Moussa Rilla, the Director General of International Organizations, Niger.

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Ishtiaq Hameed were the True Representatives of the Kashmiri people at the Contact Group’s meeting.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir, the Pakistani foreign minister said that since 1989, due to the oppression unleashed by the Indian occupation forces, more than 95,000 Kashmiris had embraced ‘shahadat’. Around 10,000 women had been raped in Indian occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces, many of them gang-raped.

During the course of detention, Khawaja Asif said worst forms of torture were being inflicted on Kashmiri activists. There was absolute lawlessness in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. No human rights organizations were being allowed access to IOK. as India wanted to hide its “shameless acts of barbarism” against the oppressed Kashmiris.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to finding a just and peaceful solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute based on the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, which is reflective of the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Pakistan would continue to extend its steadfast political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their indigenous struggle for realization of their fundamental rights.

The OIC Secretary General called for an immediate cessation of Indian oppression and atrocities and urged the government of India to peacefully settle the dispute, in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions. Even though the Indian occupation forces could physically blind the Kashmiri people by their pellet guns, he said, they could not block their vision for the realization of their right to self-determination.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey underlined the urgency of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute which was of critical importance, so as to bring lasting regional peace and ensuring economic and social development in South Asia.

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan stated that the UN Security Council resolutions needed to be implemented without any further delay. The Security Council was the custodian of international peace and security and must deliver on its promises to the Kashmiri people and ensure early resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Sardar Masood Khan, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, also gave a detailed overview of the massive violations of human rights and international humanitarian law being carried out by the Indian occupation forces in IOK.

“The biggest tragedy of our times is that despite India’s appalling atrocities, the international community is impassive and indifferent,” he said. “The champions of human rights are not only silent but in many instances are siding with the oppressor by condoning Indian forces’ war crimes in Kashmir.

“The world must make a just and moral political choice on Kashmir,” he added.

The True Representatives presented a Memorandum to the OIC Secretary General and briefed the meeting about the continued Indian brutalities in IOK in detail.