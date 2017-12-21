OGRA forwards final proposal for freight charges revision to APPCCA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Thursday finalized and forwarded its proposal to All Pakistan PSO Cartage Contractors Association (APPCCA) with regard to revision in freight charges for Northern Areas including Juglot,Chitral and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, seeking the association’s input for final decision.

“The OGRA is already in consultation process with the APPCCA in this regard. Certain elements having ulterior motives are trying to create confusions. Practically there is no issue. As soon as the input is received from the APPCCA, the authority will issue its final decision,” OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press release.