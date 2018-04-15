Officer Cadet Sheroz Shahid from Pakistan army awarded Overseas International Medal

LONDON, Apr 15 (APP):Officer Cadet Sheroz Shahid from Pakistan Army has been awarded Overseas International Medal on achieving best results in military, academics, practical studies and physical training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the United Kingdom on April 13, 2018.

The medal was awarded by General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of General staff of British

Army, who was reviewing officer on the occasion of the Sovereign ‘s parade of Commissioning Course 172 at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Another officer Cadet Muhammad Bin Baloch was also amongst the commissioning cadets, said a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission London on Monday.

In his message on the occasion, Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK felicitated Cadet Officer Sheroz Shahid on his achievement.

The high commissioner commended him for flying the Pakistani flag high and making the nation proud of the highest professional standards being maintained by the armed forces of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s high commissioner also wished the cadet officer well with career ahead.

Presently five (05) Cadets from Pakistan army are undergoing training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst along with one (01) Instructor /Platoon Commander who is imparting military training to the British Cadets.