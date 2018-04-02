Observance of constitutional parameters to resolve different issues: President

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said observance of constitutional limits by all the institutions of the country would not create issues.

He was addressing participants of 108th National Management Course. Rector National School of Public Policy Azmat Ali Ranjha and other authorities were also present, a press release said.

The president said it was important that all the institutions should express their differences on the relevant fora which would ultimately resolve the issues and bridge the gap between public and administration.

He observed whenever nations faced complex circumstances; they were stirred and become sensitive by tackling all the challenges with extraordinary response.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the efforts of the government and relevant institutions which resulted in defeat of extremism and terrorism and stressed the need for continuity of the successes, so that those issues could not resurface in future.

The president said Pakistan had been ‘the heart of Asia’ where various significant developments took place.

About Pakistan’s role in the region, he said Pakistan along with the cooperation of its friendly countries would continue playing its role for peace and stability of the region.

He noted with satisfaction Pakistan’s achievements in the realm of foreign affairs and referred to its improved ties with Russian Federation.

He further said for holding of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit, effective contacts were made.

The president noted in the political arena of the country, certain changes took place at rapid speed which sometimes created problems and if left unattended, they could add to restlessness in public.

Under such circumstances, an efficient and effective administration could bring improvement with better strategies, he added.

He underscored the need for prompt resolution of public issues so that public confidence in the state could be enhanced and in this connection, the government officials could play an important role.

An efficient officer with a baggage of seniority and experience should guide his juniors which could change the modus operandi in the offices and would evolve a new culture of work, he added.

The president further said the national resources were the trust of the nation which required protection. “One of their wastage is in the shape of corruption which was unacceptable in any form,” he added.

He also stressed upon the participants of the course to perform their duties by implementing the policies and try to fill the space left between different institutions.

He also responded to various questions of the participants. Rector National School of Public Policy Azmat Ali Ranjha presented him with a souvenir.