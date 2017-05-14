OBOR to fortify connectivity between different country: Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 14 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Sunday participated in One-Belt-One-Road (OBOR) Forum

in Beijing, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had invited the Punjab chief

minister to take part in the forum.

Congratulating the Chinese president on successful

holding of the Forum, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan fully

supports the initiative. He said that historical One Belt One Road

initiative of President Xi Jinping is a harbinger of development, prosperity and peace and it will strengthen connectivity between

different countries.

The chief minister also congratulated Chinese premier, political

leadership and leaders of the Communist Party of China on successful holding of the Forum.