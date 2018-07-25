Number of seats to decide formation of govt: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 25 (APP)::Senior Vice Chairman, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that decision to form government would be taken by PTI chief Imran Khan on the basis of number of seats won in Punjab and PTI chief’s decision would be final.

While talking to mediapersons outside a polling station, Qureshi claimed that party was united and workers enthusiasm was exemplary to win the elections.

Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi, also a PTI candidate from NA-157 constituency, accompanied him on the occasion.

He also appreciated Election Commission of Pakistan’s measures for holding free and fair elections.