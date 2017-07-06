NTC, Telenor to ensure 3G/4G, data services in remote parts

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): National Telecommunication Corporation

(NTC) and Telenor would provide internet dongles, mobile handsets

and SIM cards services in order to ensure 3G/4G and data facilities in remote areas.

In this regard, both NTC – an official ICT services provider

and Telenor on Thursday signed an agreement to provide such services

where NTC infrastructure is not available.

The signing ceremony was attended by Brig (R) Viqar Rashid

Khan, Managing Director NTC and Irfan Wahab, CEO Telenor Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by respective delegates.

NTC is an official IT & Telecom service provider for

government of Pakistan and has been granted Integrated Long Distance

International (LDI) License to provide ICT services to armed forces,

Defense Projects, Federal Government, and Provincial Governments or

as the Federal Government may determine.

NTC is committed to provide secure, efficient and state-of-

the-art ICT services to its valued subscribers.

On the occasion, Viqar Rashid Khan said that since its

inception, NTC has continued to provide the most innovative ICT

services to all government departments.

He said secure ICT infrastructure provided by NTC will

facilitate subscribers in automating and thereby, improving its

management and processes.

Highlighting the achievements during past four years, Viqar

Rashid Khan said NTC is the first operator in Pakistan to establish

a Cloud Based National Data Center for public sector.

NTC has witnessed unprecedented financial growth of 359 %

during 2015-16 and an increase in broadband subscriber base by

36 %.

NTC has extended its services from 54 districts/cities to 87

including underdeveloped districts in Sindh and Balochistan.

The number of exchanges increased from 139 in 2012-13 to 260 in

2016, thereby registering overall 87 % increase.

NTC utilized 99% of its Annual Development Programme (ADP)

budget in 2016-17 and also NTC is the first to use M2M and P2P

networks for extending fixedlines and data connectivity. NTC has

already resumed the international gateway operations.

Large scale Wide Area Networks of CDNS, Election Commission, State Bank,

AGP and other strategic organizations have been established.

Pertinent to mention, NTC has also signed a Service Provider

License Agreement (SPLA) with Microsoft to provide SaaS in the

country through its cloud based National Data Centre.

NTC is pursuing strategic partnership with private operators

in telecom industry to bring new services for its subscribers.

NTC has introduced new apps like Go-Smart for its customers and

have extended 3G/4G Mobile data connectivity to its subscribers

under Public Private Partnership.

He also briefed about future plans and projects of NTC

which include establishment of strategically vital submarine cable

landing station at Gwadar as an alternate route to existing network.

NTC further envisions expanding its network to all districts

of Pakistan within the next 3 to 4 years. NTC is also managing

Country Code Top Level Domain (CCTLD) for Urdu and local languages.

NTC will continue to serve through reliable and secure telecom

infrastructure to safeguard against cyber threats. NTC is committed

to achieving `Digital Pakistan’ – a vision of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Telenor started its operation in Pakistan in 2005 for

provision of GSM services. Telenor Pakistan has reported a

subscriber base of over 36 million, making it Pakistan’s second

largest mobile operator.

Telenor is an international telecom service provider of high

quality voice and data services across Europe and Asia. Telenor

Group is among the largest mobile operators in the world with 180

million mobile subscriptions and a workforce of approximately

33,000.