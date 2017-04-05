Nowruz celebrated at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD April 5 (APP) Nowruz was celebrated here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Wednesday evening.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed in her welcome address said that Nowruz means new day and it marks the arrival of spring.

She said that Lok Virsa arranges the event to celebrate the festival in a traditional manner with cultural performances, music, dances and rituals from the beautiful and diverse regions of the country.

Later, the artists from various parts of the country performed on the occasion and got big applause from the audience.

The event was attended by a large number of people including diplomats from various embassies.

Nowruz is celebrated in Pakistan in Wakhi, Shina, Balti, Barushaski, Wakhi, and Khuwar speaking communities (Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral,

Hangu and Peshawar, Kurram Agency, Hazaras (Baluchistan)

and select communities in Kashmir and Punjab. There are special rituals celebration followed by spell bounding dance performances, songs, traditional games and food.

In 2016, Pakistan was officially included in UNESCO’s list of countries that celebrate Nowruz in the world.