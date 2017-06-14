Normal/below normal rains likely in monsoon

LAHORE, June 14 (APP): Monsoon rains are expected

to be normal in the first half and below normal in the

second half this year, said a spokesman for Pakistan

Meteorogical Department here on Wednesday.

He said, “Large uncertainties prevail in the evolution

of ENSO and IOD, however, most of the models are in consensus

of neutral phase of phenomena during the season. Following

the statistical and dynamical downscaling of global circulation

models, salient features of outlook for the season (July

to September) 2017 are as under:

Area weighted rainfall during monsoon season over

Pakistan is expected to fall short of long term average.

However, rainfall will be highly variable over temporal

and spatial scale.

During July, monsoon rainfall may range in normal

limits but less than normal rainfall is likely in August

and September.

Less frequent rains in southern half of the country

may trigger drought like conditions.

There is a high probability of localized rain spells

which may generate flash flooding in mountainous and sub-

mountainous regions.

Due to erratic behaviour of summer monsoon, extreme

precipitation events may occur at isolated places in the

country, which can result into floods.

Localized events of rainfall coupled with rapid melting

in the glaciated regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral

may trigger GLOF events.