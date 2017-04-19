No worries on Panama Papers decision: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz on Wednesday said his party was fully confident regarding the verdict of Panama Papers because its leadership hands clean in this regard.

Talking to PTV, he said PML-N leadership was not afraid of the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the Panama Papers case.

He said despite the fact that name of the prime minister was not mentioned in the Panama Papers even then he (Nawaz Sharif) had presented himself for accountability.

Daniyal Aziz said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had failed to present evidences before the Supreme Court regarding the Panama Papers matter.

The MNA said PTI leadership was habitual for levelling baseless allegation on others.

PML-N had defeated the PTI in every election and would also defeat it in the court, he added.