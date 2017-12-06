No training camp for Commonwealth Games, Gen (R) Arif

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt. Gen. (r) Syed Arif Hassan said on Wednesday that no training camps of national teams had been started yet which could result in poor performances of players in next year’s Common Wealth Games.

Talking to the reporters here, Gen. (r) Arif said: “The federations have been preparing for the next year’s Commonwealth Games on self-finance basis, however, the government hasn’t devised any plan in this regard, which can hamper Pakistan’s chances in the mega event.”

He said Pakistani players would take part in 30 events out 42. “There is a dire need to train the players well for the event for which there is a need to establish training camps on urgent basis. The government should take the federations in confidence in order to make a comprehensive plan so that the players might be trained well and win medals in the event.”

The POA president termed the Inter-Provincial Games as wastage of money because they are going to be held without any proper planning and consultations with the federations. “If the government wants to organise the youth games, it must start conducting competitions at schools, colleges and universities level and then the best outcome must compete in the Inter-provincial games. It is the right way to get best talent, which can also help the country in earning medals at international level.”

Gen. Arif said India has allocated Rs 1,730 crore for 2020 Tokyo Olympics and to prepare for the mega event, they would also be preparing well for Commonwealth and Asian Games. “They will check the performance of their players thoroughly during the Commonwealth and Asian Games and well before Olympics, they will overcome their shortcomings. We also need to plan for the mega events in a better way for which we need government’s all-out support, as it is the only viable solution to win medals in big events.”

To a query regarding Pakistan Football Federation issue, the POA chief said that after cricket, football is played and followed in the entire country. “At NOC level, we have talked to FIFA, and I hope the matter of the Pakistan football suspension will be resolved amicably.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Olympic Association in collocation with Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) will host “the first fun race” regarding the 18th Asian Games here at the Wapda Sports Complex today (Thursday). The purpose of race is to create awareness about sports among the masses.