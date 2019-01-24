No society can progress sans social welfare system: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the present government was pursuing the vision to develop

Pakistan as a modern Islamic welfare state as no society could progress in absence of a social

welfare mechanism.

Addressing the 11th International Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards 2019

ceremony here, the president said even the initial verses of the Holy Quran directed the wealthy

people to spend for the welfare of have-nots.