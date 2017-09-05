ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir
Tuesday rejected the declaration of the BRICS Summit in China
naming terrorist groups in the region and said there was no safe haven
for terrorists on Pakistan’s soil.
“We reject the declaration of the BRICS Summit,” he told a
meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence here.
Later, talking to media persosns he said around 40 percent of
Afghanistan was a safe haven for terrorists while Pakistan had taken
action against all militant groups on its soil.
He said most of the terrorists being killed in Afghanistan belonged
to the Haqqani network, while attacks in Pakistan also emanated from
that country. The world powers should see what the real facts were,
he added.
Regarding the humanitarian crisis being faced by Rohingya Muslims
in Myanmar, the minister stated Pakistan was reviewing the situation.
To a query about US President Donald Trump’s recent comments, the
minister said Pakistan faced no foreign aggression. The country’s defence was in safe hands, he added.
He said Pakistan’s armed forces were doing their duties efficiently
as strict surveillance of the country’s ground, aerial and naval borders
was being conducted.
Khurram Dastgir said any action from America would cause
instability in the region. Pakistan, he said, had conducted successful operations Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fasaad to eliminate terrorism but the
world had not acknowledged the same.
No safe haven for terrorists on Pakistan’s soil: Khurram Dastgir
ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir