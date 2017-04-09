No place for terrorism, sectarianism in Islam: Imam-i-Ka’aba

NOWSHERA, April 9 (APP): Imam-i-Ka’aba Sheikh Saleh Bin Muhammad Ibrahim Sunday said Islam is a religion of peace, love and fraternity and evil designs of those, who are wrongly interpreting its teachings for their ulterior motives can be frustrated by Muslims by forging unity among their ranks.

Speaking at the concluding session of centennial celebrations of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) here at Azakhel, he said there was no place for terrorism, militancy and sectarianism in Islam as Muslims believe in oneness of Allah Almighty.

Quoting a verse from the Holy Quran, he said confrontation and conflicts lead to failure and unsuccessfulness in life.

Imam-i-Ka’aba urged the people to strictly follow the teachings of Quran and the Sunnah (life and sayings) of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for achieving glory and success here and the life hereafter.

The Holy Prophet, who was Rehmatul Alamin (Mercy for all the worlds), had also laid stress on peace, tolerance, brotherhood and mercy for the entire humanity, he added.

Islam, he said, therefore, has nothing to do with violence, terrorism and sectarianism, as it embodies the teachings of Quran and the Prophet’s Sunnah and not that version of extremists which they were projecting for their vested interests.

He said terrorism lead to economic imbalance, unemployment, inequality, chaos and anarchy in the society, and hindered growth of progress and development.

Imam-i-Ka’aba strongly condemned all those elements, who linked Islam with terrorism and wrongly interpret its teachings for accomplishment of their ulterior motives.

He said teachings being given at Madaris (religious seminaries) had great importance for complete eradication of terrorism and called for active role of Ulema (religious scholars) in creating awareness among the masses against the menace. The Ulema should deliver special sermons about peace and harmony as enshrined in Islamic teachings, he added.

He said Quran and the Prophet’s Sunnah are a complete code of life, providing solution to every problem, and advised the people to “strictly hold the rope of Allah Almighty and not involve in differences, conflicts and confrontations.”

Imam-i-Ka’aba urged the Muslims to shun sectarianism and forge unity. He said the Ulema of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stood united for the guidance of people. All the Muslims, he said, today stood united for the protection of holy places, including Haramain Sharifain.

He said the Muslim Ummah had a lot of expectations from Pakistan,

which was a very important Muslim country. Its unequivocal stance of Pakistan regarding the protection of holy places was highly appreciable, he added.

He said Muslims were facing many challenges, which could only be addressed through unity.

He said he was impressed with the discipline exhibited by the people and arrangements made for the historic JUI-F congregation, which gave a message of peace and solidity to the world.

Later, Imam-i-Ka’aba led Zuhar prayer and offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah, Pakistan and liberation of occupied Muslim territories.