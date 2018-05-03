No parliamentarian should use derogatory language against women: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said no parliamentarian should use unparliamentary language against any segment of society especially women.

“I have never used derogatory language against opponents including women during my political career.” he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said lawmakers must think before speaking and they should use suitable and appropriate remarks for others to refrain from any controversy or rift.

“Today, the National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the anti-women remarks issued by parliamentarians,” he said and added that treasure benches had not opposed the resolution.

Rana Tanveer further said women were part of the society and hold respect and dignity as per the principles of Islam.

To a query, he said it was registered in the court of public that how Nawaz Sharif was disqualified. People of the country were well-aware about the story of former prime minister, who was disqualified on having an Iqama but not on corruption charges, he said.

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the name of ‘ideology’, who always effectively worked for welfare and development of the country and masses.