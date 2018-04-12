No corruption charges proved against me: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Quaid Pakistan Muslim League (N) and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday said no corruption charges were proved in the case against him in the Accountability Court.

Talking to mediamen outside the Accountability Court here, he said, “the nation can see the injustice being done to me. Every day a new secret is revealed. The facts of the case are coming into the open.”

He said 40 people, whom nobody knew, prepared the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). “I do not know who authorized hiring of so many people.”

Head of JIT Wajid Zia refused to give details of the persons hired for the work of JIT, he added.

“The nation wants to know the facts of the case and identity of the people who are nameless. I want to know the facts of the case against me. Maryam also wants to know who these people are,” he added.

“I am thankful to Allah that the lies are exposed before the people in the case against me.”

He thanked the media for accurately reporting his case and said the nation was reading the newspapers and watching the television and could see what was happening.