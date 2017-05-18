No compromise on credibility, efficiency of election staff: ECP Secretary

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob Thursday said there would be no compromise on credibility and efficiency of election staff.

Addressing a press conference here after holding ECP’s 11th Planning Committee meeting, the secretary ECP said the commission has decided to train its staff well before elections.

He said the ECP in today’s meeting reviewed preparations to hold the 2018 general election in a fair and transparent manner besides result management system.

He said the agenda of the meeting included ECP’s recommendation

for budgetary allocation for 2017-2018 keeping in view the preparations, purchase of ballot boxes and other election material, new offices for district election commissioners, poll monitoring and son.

He said the meeting approved comprehensive training programme for presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, polling officers and other staff.

He said training of ECP officers was one aspect of general

elections which was being considered seriously and the training of master trainers have been completed, who will further train the officers to improve their professional skills.

The ECP secretary said total 586,000 ECP staff would be trained during a year and total 23,440 training sessions would be held throughout the country.

He said the ECP was working on electronic voting machines and bio

metric system, which would be introduced on trial basis in upcoming bye election in Karachi while its working would be monitored.

He said the commission has been working on its own storage

facility and in this regard the ECP has got buildings in 19 districts while 10 more buildings would be obtained soon.

He said during visit of Chief Election Commissioner to Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, there was suggestion of getting Returning Officer and District Returning Officer from the judiciary.

He said the commission has asked the provincial governments to

take serious notice of such polling stations having lack of basic facilities for voters and asked to improve the standard of such polling stations.

He said Electoral Reforms Committee has been working on new unified law and after approval of this law the ECP would be able to implement its plans.

He said the ECP has completed listing of 70,000 polling stations on goggle map to facilitate the people.

He said in order to ensure accuracy in sharing of election

results by the media, the ECP has been working on code of conduct, which would be finalized in consultation with journalists and bodies concerned including PEMRA.