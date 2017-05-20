No chance of sidelines meeting of PM during US-Arab-Islamic Summit

ISLAMABAD, May 20, (APP): The format and the very full agenda of the half day US-Arab-Islamic Summit at Riyadh does not permit sideline bilateral meetings of the Prime Minister, the Foreign Office spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In response to media reports about the possibility of the Prime Minister’s bilateral meetings, the Spokesperson said that the summit is expected to have the participation of more than 35 leaders of the Islamic world as well as Secretary Generals of the OIC, Arab League and GCC, leaving no space for any additional agenda.