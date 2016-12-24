Nisar thanks Thai govt for handing over accused of Baldia factory

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in a letter to Interior Minister of Thailand thanked him for his government’s cooperation in handing over the main accused of the Baldia factory case.

According to the letter, the minister said 259 precious and innocent lives were lost in this heinous crime and without the cooperation of the Thailand government it would not have been easy to arrest the main accused.

Chaudhry Nisar expressed determination to further promote cooperation between Pakistan and Thailand.