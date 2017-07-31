Nisar terms tenure as Minister most challenging; acknowledges entire ministry’s staff

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Former Minister for Interior and

Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday acknowledged

entire Ministry including heads and staff of its attached

departments for their hard-work, diligence and commitment to duty

during his tenure.

In a letter written to Secretary Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

gave credit to entire team of the ministry and its attached

departments for providing him support in translating a vision into

reality.

He also acknowledged services of former Interior Secretaries

who worked with him during this period for their cooperation and

commitment to bring qualitative change in working environment.

He said during his political career spanning over three

decades now, he has had an opportunity to head various ministries

as Minister and added needless to say that present tenure was

the most challenging during his entire political career in terms of

huge and multi-faceted challenges that we, as a country, were faced

with.

Chaudhry Nisar said, “From issues connected to our national

security, the fight against militants to ensuring internal security

and maintenance of law and order, from various administrative

measures and internal reforms within our organizations to

formulating new policies aimed at restoring sanctity of our laws and

introducing transparency and rule of law, we had multi-dimensional

tasks before as whatever we have been able to accomplish during this

period is a matter of record.”

“I realize that at times my expectations from the ministry

and its attached departments exceeded institutional capacities but

we must not forget that people of Pakistan look towards the

politicians and bureaucrats of country for redressal of their

issues,” he said.

“We cannot afford to be oblivious of their issues and

problems. I am confident that each and every officer has a

realization of his responsibilities and what we owe to our people

and our country,” he added.

The former Minister hoped that the momentum generated would

be carried forward and each day would witness further improvements

in output and ability of the Ministry and its attached departments

towards service delivery.