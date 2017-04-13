Nisar for strict implementation of rules in visa issuance to foreigners

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Ministry of Interior Thursday

directed concerned authorities to ensure indiscriminate

implementation of rules and regulations regarding issuance of

Pakistani visas to foreigners as well as their arrival and stay

in the country.

In a meeting, chaired by Minister for Interior, Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan, it has been decided to impose complete ban on

issuance of visas on incomplete documents and all such foreigners

would not be allowed to enter in the country and to indulge in

any kind of activity.

In this regard, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s

Missions abroad, Civil Aviation Authority and Immigration

Department were directed to ensure indiscriminate implementation

of rules and regulations regarding issuance of Pakistani visas,

arrival of foreigners and stay in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Interior,

Advocate General, Chairman, National Database and Registration

Authority (NADRA) and senior officials of the Ministry and

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The meeting, in order to ensure impartiality in matters

relating to Pakistani visas, decided that in future all Pakistani

Missions abroad and personnel deputed for visas issuance would be responsible for complete assistance to foreign visa applicants

and for maintaining record of visa issuing official and sharing

of details with Ministry of Interior forthwith.

Taking strict notice of negligence in ensuring implementation

of set rules and regulations and other irregularities in connection

with those foreigners who come to Pakistan for hunting purposes, the

Minister directed all Pakistani Missions, Civil Aviation, FIA and

Immigration authorities to make sure that all foreign delegations

and their staff, visiting Pakistan, should be issued visas only

after provision of required documents and they would only be allowed

to enter Pakistan after establishing their legitimacy.

The Minister further directed that details of foreign

delegates regarding their arrival in Pakistan and their activities

during stay would be provided to Ministry of Interior at least one

week before.

The Minister said this should also be ensured that prior

security clearance for visa should be sought from Ministry of

Interior in case of need.

The Minister directed Civil Aviation Authority and FIA

to ensure that transportation of staff of foreign delegates and

guests coming in advance to Pakistan for hunting purposes would

be made only through international airports and no one should

be allowed to enter Pakistan without required immigration

process.

Chaudhry Nisar said any negligence in this regard would

not be tolerated and those responsible for the sloth would be

taken to task.

He directed the FIA and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to

make sure establishment of counters equipped with all necessary

facilities for immigration clearance of foreign Heads of States

and their guests who would come to Pakistan through private

flights at any airport with prior approval of the government.

The Minister said in view of irregularities in visa

matters in past, it is important to review visa laws and

relevant SOPs and at the same time their implementation

must be ensured.

He said in past national security was compromised,

laws of the land were violated and national image was

damaged through issuance of visas illegally, adding that

integrity and sovereignty of the country demands that

implementation of rules and regulations must be ensured

without any discrimination.