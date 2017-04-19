Nisar directs police to ensure foolproof security of Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Wednesday directed Inspector General of Police Islamabad and Chief Commissioner to contact Registrar Supreme Court for foolproof security arrangements of the apex court and its surroundings on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that only those persons would be allowed inside the Supreme Court premises who had been given valid entry passes.

He directed local administration not to allow any kind of political gathering or activity near the apex court’s building.

He also directed the Rangers to assist police for ensuring foolproof

security.