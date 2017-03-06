Nimaz-e-Janaza of shaheed soldiers offered

RAWALPINDI, Mar 6 (APP): Namaz-e- Janaza of shaheed soldiers who embraced shahadat while valiantly repulsing terrorist attack from across the border in Mohmand Agency was offered on Monday at Peshawar garrison.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Governor and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt and other senior serving Civil and military officers and soldiers attended the Namaze Janaza.

The bodies of shaheeds will be taken to their native areas where they will be laid to rest with full military honour.