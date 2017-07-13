LAHORE, July 13 (APP)- A new synthetic turf will be laid
here at the national hockey stadium with a cost of Rs fifty
million.
“Sports Board Punjab has undertaken the project of installing
the new plastic surface at the stadium and the work order has been
placed to a known firm for its installation”, said Director
Administration, SBP,Javed Rasheed Chohan while talking to APP
on Thursday.
He said the existing blue turf will be re-laid at the outer
ground of the national hockey stadium. The blue turf was laid
in 2012 for the practice and preparation of the national hockey
team for the London Olympics which was played on blue surface
instead of traditional green.
SBP official said the present government is taking keen
interest in developing sports facilities and infrastructure
and laying a new turf at the national stadium is a part of
the development plan to equip the grounds with most modern
facilities.
“We have also equipped a number of stadiums throughout the
Punjab with synthetic turfs in order to provide equal playing
facilities to the youth as a part of the vision of Punjab Chief
Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif”, he added.
He said with the installation of the new turf national
hockey camps, allied hockey activities and tournaments will
be organized and by that way hockey will be flourished.
“Pakistan senior and junior men and women hockey teams
will be greatly benefit from the new turf to improve the
level of their game”, said SBP Director.
New turf at Lahore’s national hockey stadium
LAHORE, July 13 (APP)- A new synthetic turf will be laid