New marketing concepts can take businesses to next level

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): American business consultant Dr Terry Jackson

coached Pakistani students and entrepreneurs on building effective marketing systems during a series of presentations last week in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi under 2017 Entrepreneurship Speaker Series of the US Embassy which sponsored Jackson’s visit.

According to US embassy press release issued here Monday, Dr Jackson,

who has more than 25 years of experience advising American businesses such as Exxon Mobil and Bristol Meyers Squibb, shared his best practices for marketing, and urged entrepreneurs to invest the necessary time in developing an effective marketing system while they are creating their initial business plans.

“During my first visit to Pakistan, I have been very impressed by the

creativity and drive of local entrepreneurs,” Dr. Jackson said. “I’ve learned a great deal from the women and men I’ve met here, and I hope they similarly have learned new marketing concepts from me that will help them take their businesses to the next level.”

Dr Jackson encouraged the entrepreneurs to consider what their legacy

will be, and said he believes Pakistan has a bright future ahead.

During his visit, Dr Jackson spoke to audiences at venues including

Bahria University in Islamabad, Plan 9/X in Lahore, and the NED Incubation Center in Karachi.

In the coming months, the US Embassy Entrepreneurship Speaker Series

will sponsor additional programmes to support Pakistani entrepreneurs focused on topics such as finance and curriculum development.

Various US Embassy programmes assist Pakistani entrepreneurs by

increasing their access to financial resources, supporting opportunities for entrepreneurship education, and nurturing an entrepreneurial culture, including the United States Agency for International Development’s Pakistan Private Investment Initiative, which will make over $100 million in equity capital available to Pakistan’s dynamic and fast-growing small-and medium-sized businesses.