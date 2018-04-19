Netball C’ships to start on May 4

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The 17th National Men and Women’s Netball Championships 2018 will be held here at the Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex from May 4 to 7.

According to Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arain, the tournament is being organised in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board.

“Teams from Army, WAPDA, PAF, Navy, Police, Pakistan Railways, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit, Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, FATA and AJK will take part in the event,” he said.

He said the top five teams will qualify for the 33rd National Games 2018. The PNF general council meeting will also be held in Islamabad on May 4.