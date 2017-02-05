NDMA continues relief operation for Shershal avalanche victims

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): The National Disaster Management
Authority (NDMA) on Sunday continued rescue and relief operation
for the victims of an avalanche which hit Shershal village in
Karimabad valley of Chitral district.
A rescue team comprising police and scouts was sent by the
Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
(PDMAKP)to Shershal near Garam Chashma which was hit by the
avalanche around 2:30 am.
Nine bodies were recovered so far, besides three injured, who
were shifted to Civil Hospital Garam Chashma, said a press release
issued here.
According to NDMA official, the Authority sent 100 blankets,
50 quilts, winter shawl cotton (20 pieces), 50 stoves, 30 flour
packets (20kg each), 10 plastic mates and first aid medicines to
Chitral. For the purpose, it had requisitioned a helicopter from
Pakistan Army, which took off at 3:45 pm on Sunday for Chitral.
NDMA, PDMAKP and SDMA were jointly working for the rescue
operation, he added.
The NDMA, he said, had also geared up its coordination with
National Highway Authority and asked it to mobilize its machinery on
all critical sections for roads clearance.
