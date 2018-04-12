NCA young artists artwork to be displayed at Nomad Gallery

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):An exhibition of contemporary miniature by graduates of National College of Arts (NCA) would be held here on April 17 at Nomad Art and Cultural Centre.

The participating artists of exhibition have recently graduated from NCA Rawalpindi. The work includes contemporary miniature, 3D works and installation, said a press release.

The participating artists include Sanam Seema Mangi, Bilal Kazmi, Ayesha Shuja, Amira Khalid, Ayesha Ashraf, Fatma Manzar, Safwan Bashir and Adil Ria, Founder Director Nomad Art Gallery, Nageen Hyat .

This group comprises of young artists that engages visitors in multiple exploration of the stories, the people, actions and the artworks that animate this boundary.

The art works in this exhibition gesture past the image and invites the viewer to examine and engage with the social and personal references loaded in artworks that allow them to serve as a metaphor of bigger concept and issues.

Anticipating many of the ideas addressed in exhibition, each artist has its own unique way of portraying creativity in times of disturbance.

The social narrative of this group depicts the norms we are witnessing in our society, the daily struggle of self-image for us and for the society.

Each artist has its own distinct voice of portraying himself and talks about creativity in his/her own distinct manner, it said.