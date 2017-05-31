NBP,PPAF offers loan for gradutes under PMYP upto Rs 2 mln

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):National Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan

Poverty Alleviation Fund would join hands with Prime Minister Youth

Programme for offering graduates, Interest Free Loan Scheme starting

from Rs 100,000 up to Rs. 2 Million under PMYBLS for enhancing their

business operations.

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) continues its lead role in bringing about a positive change in the lives of common people through Prime Minister Youth Business Loan Scheme.

With the objective of improving the financial circumstances of

the masses and create more job opportunities for the youth of the

country, NBP is striving hard to focus on reaching out to the true

beneficiaries of the PMYBL scheme said a press release issued here.

In this quest, another milestone has been achieved by NBP on

May 30, 2017 where National Bank of Pakistan signed a Memorandum of

Understanding (MOU) with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF).

Both the organizations focus on self-employment of the under

privileged youth within the age brackets of 21-45 years.

PPAF has extended micro loans of up to Rs 50,000/- to

entrepreneurs at 0% mark up via Prime Minister Interest Free Loans

Scheme across 44 districts of Pakistan.

NBP would assist such entrepreneurs who have already been

financed by PPAF further via Prime Minister Youth Business Loan

Scheme by offering them finance facilities ranging from Rs 100,000

to Rs 2.0 Million to up scale their business.

PPAF will share the information of these entrepreneurs with

National Bank of Pakistan, and also provide assistance to these

entrepreneurs by disseminating information about the Prime Minister

Youth Business Loan Scheme.

The existing PPAF teams will be provided orientation training

by NBP to assist the entrepreneurs for information dissemination and

completion of the basic loan documentation.

Leila Khan, Chairperson Prime Minister Youth Programme stated

that “It is of utmost importance that we provide appropriate

opportunities to the youth for vocational training and financial

emancipation to build this nation.

The trained and empowered youth are our true assets of

Pakistan.

We at Prime Minister Youth Programme are determined to provide

hand holding at every stage to create an empowered nation”.

The Group Chief and SEVP National Bank of Pakistan, Mudassir

Khan stated that small businesses are vital for sustainable economic

development of Pakistan and a very important part of NBP portfolio

and target market.

Right now the sector is struggling in an operating environment

characterized by slow growth, high costs and limited financial

access.

The Government, SBP and the National Bank of Pakistan are

working to overcome the challenges through PMYBL program.

“We see great prospects for small businesses over the long term

and their contribution in growth of the country”.

NBP being the largest public sector bank has always led the

way in sharing the commitment of the Government towards uplifting

the small businesses and providing them opportunities of financial

independence.