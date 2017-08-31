NBF Readers Club scheme to facilitate over 25,000 readers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Readers Club scheme of National Book

Foundation (NBF) will facilitate over 25,000 readers this year

through offering 50 percent discount on purchasing books of their

choice.

The membership for this public-oriented scheme was opened by

NBF few days back with an objective to promote book reading culture

among the youth.

Talking to APP, Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed

said the foundation has expanded the circle of Readers Club Scheme

to 36 cities from 17 and increased the purchasing limit for the

readers from Rs. 5000/ to Rs. 6000/ annually.

He said NBF has registered over 130 book stalls and set-up 24

book outlets across the country while awareness raising campaign is

also being carried out through different sections of social media.

He said a large number of people have visited the outlets of

NBF for getting the membership of Readers Club Scheme. This

initiative has played instrumental role in reviving book reading

culture among the younger generation.

Readers Club is one of the most public oriented book

promotional activity attracting readers to buy books of their choice

at half price.

Besides, promoting reading habit, it encourages the overall

book industry, help increasing literacy rate, create reasonable

demand for good quality reading material and motivating young

generation towards developing reading culture in the society.

During the year 2017-18, the project has set a target to

facilitate over 25,000 readers with the allocated amount of Rs. 35.2

million. The scheme has benefitted 301,734 readers from the year

1985-86 till 2016-17.