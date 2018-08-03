Nazim Peshawar expresses support to promote traditional game Kabaddi in City

PESHAWAR, Aug 03 (APP):District Nazim Peshawar Arbab Muhammad Asim Khan has said that steps would be taken for the promotion of traditional Kabaddi in the City and nearby villages situated in outskirt of the provincial capital Peshawar.

Talking to APP here Friday, he said that there is no dearth of telent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and holding the event would certainly promote more besides attracting the youth toward this game.

Arbab Asim, who held meeting with the Secretary General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddin Association Arbab Naseer, said that the district govt is very keen to support Kabaddi so that to involve more and more players toward healthy activities. He also assured Arbab Naseer for all out support in holding the Kabaddi event on August 10, 2018 here at Qayyum Sports Complex. Asim also lauded the efforts of District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch for organizing badminton, cricket, Archery, Boxing, Volleyball, Football, Hockey, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Handball, Throw ball.

When contacted, Arbab Naseer disclosed that for the first time in the history of KP the Kabaddi Super League-2018 will be organizing under the aegis of KP Kabaddi Association and Directorate of Sports KP from August 10-14, 2018 here Tehmas Khan Football Stadium. He said all arrangement has been continued for the smooth sailing of the thrill-packed Kabaddi event wherein 12 top teams, studded with national and international players, would take part.

Setting rules for the Kabaddi Super League-2018 to be organizing for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arbab Naseer, who also represent Pakistan in the three World Cup held in India, said that each team would be comprising 8 players.

It is mandatory for each team to field four players from their respective district, two from the province and two national or international players, he added. He also thanked Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan for extending all out support in holding the KP Kabaddi Super League and expressed the hope that the event would attract good crowd.

Currently playing Kabaddi League in Toronto, Canada, Arbab Naseer also played number of international matches besides acted as Technical Official (TO) in the 9th and 11th SAF Games. He said during the last tenure the Directorate of Sports organized record number of sports events including Kabaddi.

He said KP is full of Kabaddi talent and that is why many players hailing from KP are currently playing with different departmental teams and national team. He said the association organized many events in different villages with the aim to spot out new talent through this way. He also requested financial institutions in public and private sector to come up for sponsorship. He said talks have been continued to attract sponsorship for the players and hopefully sponsorship would come up so that to organize the event in befitting manners.

About the efforts of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, he said, an Asian style international kabaddi league had recently been organized but no chance was given to the players of KP to field their own team that is why through KP Super League more talent would come up at national and international level.

He said Circle Kabaddi is very much popular in across KP. He said the winner would be awarded Rs. 50,000 in cash and the runners-up Rs. 25000 alongside Rs. 10,000 each would be awarded to best rider and best defender. The prize money, he said, can be increased if fine sponsorship.

He said Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan will grace the occasion as chief guest at the opening ceremony while Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He said every player would be given short (Kabaddi trousers).