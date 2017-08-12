Nawaz Sharif’s rally all set to resume journey from Gujranwala to Lahore today

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): The caravan of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will resume its journey towards Lahore from Gujranwala on Saturday.

Earlier, the rally received tumultuous response on its arrival at Gujranwala, radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a big public gathering in Gujranwala, Nawaz Sharif said it is an irony that no elected Prime Minister was allowed to complete his constitutional term.

He said not a shred of corruption has been proved against him.

Nawaz Sharif said no one can oust him from people’s hearts.

The former Prime Minister said his love for the people of Pakistan is unprecedented.