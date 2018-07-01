Nawaz Sharif says he respects army as an institution

LONDON, Jul 01 (APP):Former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said he had great respect for Pakistan army as an institution and also eulogized its sacrifices on war against terrorism and on the line of Control (LOC) for the cause of the country.

He stated this while talking to media persons outside the Harley street clinic where his spouse Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was being treated.

Former Information Ministers Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Pervaiz Rashid were also present on the occasion.

He alleged that his party candidates were being either harassed or forced to change their loyalties for joining Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) or asked to contest with the election symbol of Jeep instead of Lion which was the election symbol of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

Nawaz Sharif claimed the an interference was being made in the election process which he called an attempt to rig the July 2018 polls against the spirit of constitution.

“I will face the challenges and never disappoint the Pakistani nation while work for giving respect to people’s vote”,he vowed.

He was of the view that he was facing a difficult situation due to serious illness of his wife.

The former prime minister, however, reteriated that he would return to Pakistan after the recovery of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

He said Pakistani nation would never tolerate any rigging in the July 2018, election process .

He maintained the after his ouster , the economic progress in the country started deteriorating.

He also expressed his concern for placing Pakistan from white area to grey area by

the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Nawaz Sharif appealed the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan to take measures for holding free, fair and impartial elections in the country.