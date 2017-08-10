Nawaz Sharif most popular leader, PML-N popular political party: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said that people had always welcomed their
leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in a unique and historic manner,
adding that people’s love was the precious asset of Nawaz Sharif
because his heart beats with the hearts of the Pakistani people.
“His historic reception is a clear proof that Nawaz Sharif is
the most popular leader in Pakistan, and the PML-N is the most
popular political party in the country.
“People have shown their tremendous love for Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif in an enthusiastic manner,” he added.
In a statement issued here. the chief minister said that
people of Pakistan were standing with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
yesterday and they are standing with him today. He said that
The PML-N had always worked for strengthening democracy and
promoting democratic norms.
“People hate politics of falsehood, and they have an emotional attachment with
the sincere leadership. That’s why, the people
have shown their enthusiastic love for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at
every step and his reception is a proof of people’s love for
their leader.”
He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the defence of
the country impregnable; during his tenure, many development
projects were completed for speedy progress of the country and
no one could allege corruption of even a single penny in the projects
worth billions and trillions of rupees.
Nawaz Sharif, he said, lived in the hearts of the people
due to his public-friendly initiatives and he had given many
mega projects to the nation including motorways which were
completed in record period of time. “His steps for overcoming
the energy crisis have historic importance as he worked diligently
and honestly for national development. We will further accelerate
the development vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and work for national development
and public welfare till our last breath. We will
leave no stone unturned to take the country to the height of
development, he added.
The chief minister said the ‘sit-in’ party and corrupt
elements were afraid of tremendous popularity of Nawaz Sharif,
adding that Niazi Sahib made efforts to violate the sanctity of
the vote on every occasion. The people have seen the real face of
the claimant of change and the enemies of development cannot
succeed in their designs.
The targets of a prosperous, peaceful and developed Pakistan
is our mission and we are moving ahead with speed to transform
Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali
Jinnah and Allama Iqbal and the PML-N government will fulfil
this agenda, concluded the chief minister.