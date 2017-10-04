Nawaz inquires after former president Rafiq Tarar

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif visited the residence of former president of Pakistan
Muhammad Rafiq Tarar and inquired about his health here on
Wednesday.
He stayed with the former president for some time and
prayed for his early recovery.
Nawaz Sharif also asked about his medical reports and
directed the quarters concerned to ensure the best medical care
to Rafiq Tarar.
