LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP): Former prime minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chaired a consultative meeting
to discuss strategy pertaining to the NA-120 by-poll
at Jati Umra here Monday.
The session was attended by State Minister for
Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Railways Minister
Khawaja Saad Rafique and Daniyal Aziz.
According to sources, the former premier asked
for speed up election campaign for NA-120 by-poll
after Eid.
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the former premier’s wife was
contesting for the by-election.
Nawaz Sharif also directed to resolve problems
faced by the workers on priority basis.
Nawaz chairs consultative meeting
LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP): Former prime minister