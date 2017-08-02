Navy, WAPDA, Army victorious in Kabaddi

ISLAMABAD Aug 2 (APP): Pakistan Navy, WAPDA and Pakistan Army earned

victories on the first day of 1st Strawberry Inter Departmental National Kabaddi Championship (Asian Style) played here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the first match, Pakistan Navy beat Police by 58-21 while WAPDA

outclassed SNGPL by 60-30.

In the third match Pakistan Army thrashed Pakistan Railways by 45-10.

The chief guests of the opening ceremony were Secretary General, Asian

and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Muhammad Sarwar, and Chief Executive Officer Strawberry Sports Management (Private) Limited Islamabad Haider Ali Daud .