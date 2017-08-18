Naval chief expresses resolve to ensure seaward defence

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah Friday expressed Pakistan Navy (PN)’s resolve to ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and protection of the maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats.

The naval chief was chairing the Command and Staff Conference of

PN that concluded here at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, a press release issued here by the media department of PN said.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of

the PN and prevailing security situation were reviewed.

The detailed briefings on various ongoing and future PN projects

and plans, operational activities and security aspects at Gwadar Port, particularly with respect to maritime components of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project were also given to chief of the naval staff.

Admiral Zakaullah reiterated the PN’s unflinching resolve and

determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan at all costs.

While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment,

he expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the PN in the presence of prevalent maritime challenges.

The admiral also reiterated that the PN would continue to play a

significant role in sustenance of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region in the midst of complex, challenging and evolving contemporary security environment.

He urged the field commanders to remain at the highest state of

preparedness and maintain a constant vigil in their Area of Responsibility.

He emphasized to conduct coastal security exercises regularly in

coordination with other Law Enforcement Agencies and organizations to acquire the highest degree of professionalism and interoperability.

The naval chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of

the PN in the face of prevalent maritime challenges and lauded the morale and motivation of troops at all levels.

The Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of

the PN in which all principal staff officers and field commanders undertake strategic review of the PN’s policies and plans.