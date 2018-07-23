Naval Chief calls on Maldives President, announces to gift Landing Craft Mechanized

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP):On official visit to Maldives, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood

Abbasi has called on President of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Yameen Abdul

Garoom at President’s office at Male.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests were dilated upon, said a press

release issued here on Monday by directorate of general public relations of Pakistan Navy.

Admiral Zafar highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in the fight

against terrorism including Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards regional

maritime security, in pursuance of government of Pakistan’s policies, to ensure

peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

While stressing upon the constructive engagements between Pakistan Navy and Maldives

National Defence Force Coast Guard to deal with the contemporary challenges,

Admiral Zafar announced gifting of a Landing Craft Mechanized to Maldives which

will assist Maldivian Coast Guard in its efforts to contribute towards regional

peace and security.

President of the Republic of Maldives acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s strenuous efforts for

maintaining maritime security in the region and thanked Chief of the Naval

Staff for gifting of a Landing Craft Mechanized.

The President also expressed satisfaction over the historical bonds and defence collaboration between Pakistan and Maldives in various avenues including training, reciprocal visits, port

calls and looked forward to further increase in defence ties and bilateral

relations.

The Admiral reiterated Pakistan’s continued support to Maldives Armed Forces in the

field of training, provision of equipment, technical manpower and expertise.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff met Maldives’ Defence and National Security, Adam

Shareef Umar and Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Ahmed Shiyam.

Upon arrival at Maldives National Defence Forces Headquarters, a smartly turned-out

contingent of Maldives Armed Forces presented him the guard of honour.

During the meetings, discussions on professional matters including bilateral defence

collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were held.

Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies were also focused.

Pakistan and Maldives enjoy cordial relations founded on the common principles of brotherhood, friendship and sovereign equality.

Being littoral states of Indian Ocean Region, both countries share common maritime challenges. As an extension of Government’s foreign policy, Pakistan Navy continues proactive endeavors to enhance maritime collaboration with the Indian Ocean littoral states.

It is expected that recent visit of Naval Chief will enhance collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular in the diverse defence related avenues.