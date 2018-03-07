National polo championship:three matches decided

LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP):Barry’s, Army and Master Paints/Rizvis
eased past their respective rivals on the second day of the National Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup here at Lahore Polo Club
grounds on Wednesday.
Barry’s won over Newage/BBJ Pipes, Army beat Rijas Aces/PAF
and Master Paints/Rizvi’s edged aside Master Paints Blacks.
In the opening match of the day, Barry’s defeated Newage/BBJ
Pipes by three goals margin 10-7. Seven of the winning team’s
10 goals were converted by Juan Mario Tito with two coming from
Ramiro Zavaleta and one was scored by Bilal Haye. Newage/BBJ Pipes got its goals from Salvador Ulloa, who converted six goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt hit one.
Tito provided Barry’s upper hand in the very first minute of
the game but Salvador not only leveled the score but also got
lead for Newage in the first chukker of the match. However, Ramiro
did not let the match slip away and before the quarter is closed
he found an opening in a field move to equalize the score two-all.
Tito started the second chukker in the same fashion and took
Barry’s one goal up. That lead short-lived when Salvador brilliantly converted a 40-yarder. Then Tito responded with two back to back goals, one with a spot penalty hit and the other a field goal. It also
swelled Barry’s lead over Newage to 5-3.
Newage started the third quarter with their fourth goal in a
move developed by Salvador and converted by Ahmed. But Tito did
not look in a mood to give a free hand to rivals and in between
the third and fourth chukker, architected two goals by hitting
in one 30 yarder and producing another for Bilal to score which
initiated the fourth quarter.
Salvador, however, managed to field goals in the same chukker
but in between, Tito’s musing continued that kept Barry’s in
control 8-6.
Ramiro and Tito manipulated two field goals in the fifth and
final chukker to complete their tally of 10 goals and Salvador
came up with his team’s seventh and his personal sixth to conclude
the match with Barry’s winning with ease.
Thanks Ignasio Negri’s hat-trick, Army in the second match
completed a 9-3 rout of Rijas Aces/PAF. Ignasio Negri came up
with six goals, Brig Zulfiqar Ali got two and Maj Umer Minhas one.
All the three goals of the losing side were hit in by Diego Araya.
The time the match started it seemed the game would be a close
contest because after a couple of moves in the opening chukker both
Army and Rijas riders got involved in tit for tat attacks. But their
moves produced one goal each for either team. Ignasio from Army and
Diego from Rijas were the scorers.
But in the second chukker, gas in Rijas cylinder evaporated
totally and Ignasio gained control of the proceeding. He developed
four goals in that quarter, one through 60 yard hit, one in a field
move and two spot penalty hits.
He scored his and team’s sixth goal to start the third chukker
that also saw Diego score his team’s second goal. In the same chukker
Brig Zulfiqar amd Maj Omer were seen getting in action to score a
goal each.
The game in the fourth and fifth chukker was quite slow in which
one goal each were converted by both the teams. Diego dominated the
fourth quarter which was also his and team’s third goals while Brig Zulfiqar scored in the final chukker to get his second and team’s
ninth goal.
Master Paints/Rizvi’s fought all ends to overcome Master Paints
Blacks 6-5. Both the teams were even by the close of first four chukkers and in the fifth and final chukker, Hamza Mawaz Khan produced the
golden goal to ear win for Master/Rizvi’s. Hamza Mawaz Khan developed
three goals, Saqib Khan Khakwani hit two and Juan Croz Losada hit one
for the winning side and from the losing team, Gerardo Mazzini converted three goals while Hissam Ali Hyder and Raja Mikael shared one goal each.
Howard George Smith and Jason Dixon were the umpires for the
matches while Ignasio Negri and Miguel Luis were the referees.
National polo championship:three matches decided
LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP):Barry’s, Army and Master Paints/Rizvis