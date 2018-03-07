National polo championship:three matches decided

LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP):Barry’s, Army and Master Paints/Rizvis

eased past their respective rivals on the second day of the National Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup here at Lahore Polo Club

grounds on Wednesday.

Barry’s won over Newage/BBJ Pipes, Army beat Rijas Aces/PAF

and Master Paints/Rizvi’s edged aside Master Paints Blacks.

In the opening match of the day, Barry’s defeated Newage/BBJ

Pipes by three goals margin 10-7. Seven of the winning team’s

10 goals were converted by Juan Mario Tito with two coming from

Ramiro Zavaleta and one was scored by Bilal Haye. Newage/BBJ Pipes got its goals from Salvador Ulloa, who converted six goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt hit one.

Tito provided Barry’s upper hand in the very first minute of

the game but Salvador not only leveled the score but also got

lead for Newage in the first chukker of the match. However, Ramiro

did not let the match slip away and before the quarter is closed

he found an opening in a field move to equalize the score two-all.

Tito started the second chukker in the same fashion and took

Barry’s one goal up. That lead short-lived when Salvador brilliantly converted a 40-yarder. Then Tito responded with two back to back goals, one with a spot penalty hit and the other a field goal. It also

swelled Barry’s lead over Newage to 5-3.

Newage started the third quarter with their fourth goal in a

move developed by Salvador and converted by Ahmed. But Tito did

not look in a mood to give a free hand to rivals and in between

the third and fourth chukker, architected two goals by hitting

in one 30 yarder and producing another for Bilal to score which

initiated the fourth quarter.

Salvador, however, managed to field goals in the same chukker

but in between, Tito’s musing continued that kept Barry’s in

control 8-6.

Ramiro and Tito manipulated two field goals in the fifth and

final chukker to complete their tally of 10 goals and Salvador

came up with his team’s seventh and his personal sixth to conclude

the match with Barry’s winning with ease.

Thanks Ignasio Negri’s hat-trick, Army in the second match

completed a 9-3 rout of Rijas Aces/PAF. Ignasio Negri came up

with six goals, Brig Zulfiqar Ali got two and Maj Umer Minhas one.

All the three goals of the losing side were hit in by Diego Araya.

The time the match started it seemed the game would be a close

contest because after a couple of moves in the opening chukker both

Army and Rijas riders got involved in tit for tat attacks. But their

moves produced one goal each for either team. Ignasio from Army and

Diego from Rijas were the scorers.

But in the second chukker, gas in Rijas cylinder evaporated

totally and Ignasio gained control of the proceeding. He developed

four goals in that quarter, one through 60 yard hit, one in a field

move and two spot penalty hits.

He scored his and team’s sixth goal to start the third chukker

that also saw Diego score his team’s second goal. In the same chukker

Brig Zulfiqar amd Maj Omer were seen getting in action to score a

goal each.

The game in the fourth and fifth chukker was quite slow in which

one goal each were converted by both the teams. Diego dominated the

fourth quarter which was also his and team’s third goals while Brig Zulfiqar scored in the final chukker to get his second and team’s

ninth goal.

Master Paints/Rizvi’s fought all ends to overcome Master Paints

Blacks 6-5. Both the teams were even by the close of first four chukkers and in the fifth and final chukker, Hamza Mawaz Khan produced the

golden goal to ear win for Master/Rizvi’s. Hamza Mawaz Khan developed

three goals, Saqib Khan Khakwani hit two and Juan Croz Losada hit one

for the winning side and from the losing team, Gerardo Mazzini converted three goals while Hissam Ali Hyder and Raja Mikael shared one goal each.

Howard George Smith and Jason Dixon were the umpires for the

matches while Ignasio Negri and Miguel Luis were the referees.