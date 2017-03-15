National Netball Championship: Pak Army march into final

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): Pakistan Army has qualified for the final of both men and women events of 16th National Netball Championship here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the first semifinal of men event, Pakistan Army defeated Pakistan Air Force 31 29 in a thriller to earn a place in the final.

In the second semifinal, Pakistan WAPDA defeated Sindh by 36 26 to clash with Pakistan Army in the final to be held on Thursday.

In the first semifinal of women event, Pakistan Army recorded an emphatic win over Punjab, thrashing the later 34 15, while in the second semifinal defending champions Sindh defeated WAPDA 30 22 in a well fought fixture.

The finals will be played at the same venue. Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and give away prizes among the winning teams.