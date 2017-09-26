National Jr Athletics C’ship to start next month

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The National Junior Athletics
Championship will be staged here at the Pakistan Sports Complex
in the last week of October.
Talking to APP, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP)
Honorary Secretary, Muhammad Zafar said we had written a letter to
Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the venue to host the championship.
“A total of 15 teams from all over the country would be
invited to participate in the event including Pakistan Army,
Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan
Police, Higher Education Commission, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Fata,
Balochistan, AJK, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.
