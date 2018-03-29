National grass court tennis championship reaches to final stage

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Sara Mansoor and Sara Mehboob set a showdown in the ladies singles final of the Sheheryar Malik National Grass Court Tennis Championship after winning their respective singles match here on Thursday at PLTA Bagh-e-Jinnah courts.

The top notch and favourites Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan moved to the men’s doubles final after winning their match with ease and comfort.

In the first semi final, Sara Mansoor beat Mehwish by 6-1, 7-5 while Sara Mehboob made short work of Noor Malik, daughter of former Davis cupper Rashid Malik, 6-1,6-3 in the second semi final tie.

In Men’s Doubles first semifinal Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan bet Heera Ashiq and Abdul Rehman by 6-2, 6-3, In the 2nd Semifinal Muhammad Abid and Usman Rafique beat Spirited brothers Muzamil Murtaza and Mudasir Murtaza by 3-6, 7-6, 10-8 in a very good which continued for almost 2 hours and was watched a big audience.

In the Quarter finals Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan beat Asad ullah and Barkatullah of KPK by 6-3, 6-2, Heera Ashiq and Malik Abdul Rehman beat Ahmed Babar and Sid Siddique by 6-3, 7-4, Muzmil Murtaza and Mudsir Murtaza beat Abdal Haider and Zahid Mujhaid by 1-6, 7-6, 10-6, Muhamad Abid and Usman Rafique beats Talha Waheed and Fayyaz Khan by 6-3, 6-1