National day celebrated in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): To commemorate the 77th anniversary of

Pakistan Resolution a Flag Hoisting ceremony took place at the Embassy of Pakistan Brussels on Thursday.

A large number of participants representing Pakistani as well as

Belgian communities gathered at the Embassy to celebrate the Pakistan Day with full fervor, said a press release.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union Mrs Naghmana A Hashmi hoisted Pakistan’s flag while national anthem played in the background.

In her address, she praised Pakistani diaspora for being great source

of strength and can play an important role to make the world aware of the struggle and sacrifices of the Muslims of sub-continent for an independent home land and the sacrifices being rendered by the people of Pakistan at present in the war on terrorism.

Ambassador Hashmi called upon Pakistani community in Belgium and

Luxembourg to understand the progress being in Pakistan in various spheres of life and share this with their Belgian colleagues and friends.

She informed that the Embassy has translated a booklet containing

information on 100 good things about Pakistan into French and Flemish languages which could serve as good source of knowledge for Pakistani diaspora in Belgium particularly the youth. The messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out.

Ambassador Hashmi also reminded of struggle of people of Indian

occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination and said “Pakistan continues to extend moral, political and diplomatic support for the just cause of people of Kashmir”.