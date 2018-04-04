National Book Festival to bring more attractions for book lovers from April, 6

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):A Four-day Annual National Book Festival will be kicked off at Pak-China Friendship Center, Islamabad from Friday with a number of attractions for the book lovers including display of 130 book stalls, book reading sessions and colourful activities for children.

President Mamnoon Hussain will inaugurate the National Book Festival, which will continue till April 9 (Monday).

The festival is being arranged by National Book Foundation (NBF) under the title “Kitaboon Ki Duniya Salamat Rahey” to promote book reading culture among the citizens.

Around 130 book stalls will be set up by110 private publishers and NBF in the festival carrying books on diversified subjects as well as Chinese, Iranian and Turkish literature.

The festival will feature a number of activities including Book Fairs, Book Reading Sessions, Lucky Book Draw, Book Parade, Book Ambassadors Conference, Book Launching ceremonies, Pakistani Languages Session, Lectures and Consultative Sessions, Quizzes and Curricular and Literary programmes.

Colourful activities for children including Art works and Face Painting are also part of the festival.

Food Bazar will be also set up during the festival to provide quality food to the visitors.

The arrangements for the mega festival were finalized during a meeting presided over by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday.

As per directives of Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui, a Complaint Cell would be established during the festival with presence of officials’ round-the-clock to resolve issues being faced by the visitors.

During the meeting, Irfan Siddiqui directed the officials to adopt a comprehensive strategy for ensuring provision of books of NBF and other publishers on discounted price and also ensure availability of books according to interest of children and women.

He also directed the officials to facilitate and guide the visiting students and families during festival to save them from any hazard.