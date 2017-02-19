Nation should stand united against terrorism: Rafique Tahir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education Rafique Tahir said that nation should stand united against terrorism.

He was addressing the Annual Funfair of Ayila School System

as a chief guest here on Sunday. He said we should be ready to

sacrifice our lives for the country as we are recognised by Pakistan.

Schoolchildren sang national songs and puppet show was also

presented on the occasion.

Tahir said children are our future and some of them would be become doctors, scientists and pilots etc to serve the nation with devotion and dedication.

He said parents and teachers should play their role to make children better citizens of the society. Such functions should be held frequently as they are good for children’s learning.

Rafique Tahir congratulated the principal and teachers for organizing the funfair.