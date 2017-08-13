Nation has given decision in favour of Nawaz: Mushahid-Ullah

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change
Mushahid-Ullah Khan Sunday said that the nation had given the
decision in favour of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif and now other institutions should also consider it.
He was talking to the media outside the residence of Pakistan
Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Tariq Mehmood Gill here.
He said that the Parliament is the supreme institution of
the country. And if it is not supreme, then which institution
will be supreme, he asked.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had once
said that now judicial coup would happened, adding that snubbing
parliament was illegal.
He said that the public verdict should be accepted, “and if
they are not happy, then no decision should be imposed on them”.
Mushahid said that Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani had discussed
the issue of strong democracy and institutions and the PML-N
accepted the verdict of Supreme Court by implementing it in
only a few minutes.
He said that a vital democracy would ensure respect for the
forces and courts.
The minister said that conspiracies could be made at international level from time to time.
He said that in fact some foreign think-tanks wanted to
weaken the country especially when three continents are being
linked through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.
“Pakistan is the only nuclear power which is hard to
digest for the world,” he added.
“The world considers Nawaz as responsible for a nuclear
Pakistan,” he said.
“Giving Pakistan a nuclear status is our crime in the eyes of
the outside world,” he added.
He said that economic system was being changed as CPEC was
not acceptable to some international powers.
“Pakistan is the main player in CPEC,” he said and
added that all conspiracies would be foiled against Pakistan.
He alleged the former president Pervez Musharraf spoiled
situation in Balochistan by killing Nawab Akbar Bugti, while
Nawaz Sharif set the situation right through his political
wisodom.
“Nawaz also played role in restoration of peace in Karachi,”
he added.
Mushahid-Ullah alleged that Imran Khan and Dr Tahirul Qadri
were tools of foreign forces and people knew it well that they
were enemies of the nation and the country.
He said that he was a witness to rallies of Muttahida Qaumi
Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain and Pakistan People’s Party
leader Benazir Bhutto, but no rally could be compared with the
rally of Nawaz Sharif as it was bigger than all those rallies.
The minister said that Nawaz Sharif had done a great job.
He said that Nawaz Sharif kept the national flag high in
Balochistan and launched CPEC, which is one of the greatest
projects of the country’s history.
He said that Nawaz Sharif was necessary for the country as
he remained the prime minister for three times and the people of
Pakistan see him as a reformer.
To a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif will announce
his next strategy in the next few days.
