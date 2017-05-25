Narratives enjoying national consensus invariably prove successful: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a round table dialogue on – Culture of Tolerance : Reviving the Indigenous Narrative organized by the National Institute of Cultural Studies here Thursday said that the narratives which enjoyed national consensus invariably proved successful.

The minister said that the national narrative reflected

the aspirations of the people while the legislators represented the

will of the people and whenever they were distanced from

the national narrative, the country had to suffer.

She said that political parties, political leaders and workers had

given great sacrifices for strengthening the democratic culture

in the country.

She said that the government in consultation with all

the stakeholders was striving to revive the indigenous

national narrative which was pushed back by the upsurge of

terrorism and extremism in the 1980s, for which undemocratic rules

in the country were also responsible to a great extent.

Marriyum recalled that in the 1950s to 1970s Pakistan used to

be a peaceful society and the indigenous narrative that

prevailed during that period immensely contributed to

national unity and integration.

The Minister of State appreciated the role and sacrifices

rendered by the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and

the general public in the war against terrorism. She said Pakistanis

were a resilient nation which had fought and almost

defeated terrorism with great courage.

She said that the operation Raddul Fasaad would help in

changing the prevailing mindset, noting that various operations

launched in different parts of the country to improve security

situation had paid dividends.

The Minister revealed that PTV would launch a channel for

the children to inculcate the sense of tolerance in them and also

to promote the national narrative among younger generation.

She said that Pakistan had very vibrant and one of the

leading film industries of the world during 1960s and 1970s, but

with the passage of time it suffered a decline and cinema

houses were converted into shopping malls.

She sid that with a

view to revive the film Industry, the government was in the

process of formulating a national policy in regards to films

and broadcast production. She expressed the confidence that revival

of the film industry would also contribute towards tackling the

menace of extremism and terrorism.

The minister said that during past 30 to 35 years the

youth were deprived of playgrounds but now with the grace of

Allah Almighty such constructive activities had been revived.

She said it was unfortunate that we never glorified the

poets, writers and artists who fight war against the

extremist mindset through the pen and brush.

The minister said that our religion Islam taught us the

traits of tolerance and peaceful coexistence as they were the key

to resolve our social problems. She said that the positive

criticism was hallmark of the civilized societies and played a vital

role in their reformation.

Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah, several members

of the Parliament, intelligentsia and representatives from media

and civil society attended the roundtable dialogue.They deliberated

on the ways to revive the national narrative of peace,

tolerance and harmony.