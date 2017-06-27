Namaz e Janaza of 129 victims offered in Ahmedpur Sharqia

BAHAWALPUR, June 27 (APP): A collective Namaz e Janaza of 129 victims of Ahmedpur Sharqia inferno has been offered at village Ramazan Joia, on Tuesday evening.

The bodies of 129 people who were burnt to death in oil tanker fire on National highway in Kachhi Pul area, some eight kilometers off Ahmedpur Sharqia were placed in ambulances and vehicles which were brought for collective Namaz e Janaza.

The Namaz e Janaza was attended by Minister of State, Eng. Balighur Rehman, parliamentarians, Commissioner Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, officials and a large number of people.

Collective graves were dug in nearby graveyard of Nazirabad where the deceased would be buried.

The bodies were packed in wooden coffins which were given numbers so that the heirs could identify them.

The sample from the bodies for DNA tests have already been gotten which were sent to forensic laboratory in Lahore.

The Laboratory will give its reports within 10 days.

The bodies of the victims include women and children belonged to different villages of the area where oil tanker was burnt, leaving 157 people dead and injuring over 100. The people who were burnt to death were collecting oil leaking from the tanker.